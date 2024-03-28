Three dead, 10 hurt in Russian attacks on Ukraine

Russian attacks on eastern and southern Ukraine killed three people and wounded 10 others, officials said yesterday, as Moscow said it had downed a barrage of Ukrainian rockets.

The governor of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, which is partially occupied by Russia, said one woman had been killed in a drone attack on the village of Mykhailivka.

Ukrainian forces retook swathes of the Black Sea territory in late 2022 but Russia has been shelling recaptured towns and villages since.

"A 61-year-old local resident was fatally wounded in her own home," the official, Oleksandr Prokudin, wrote on social media.