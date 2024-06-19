World
Wed Jun 19, 2024 09:47 AM
Last update on: Wed Jun 19, 2024 12:13 PM

Putin, Kim attend ceremony in Pyongyang: Russian media

Wed Jun 19, 2024 09:47 AM
Photo: AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a major ceremony in Pyongyang's main square Wednesday, Russian agencies reported, kicking off a summit.

Putin says 'appreciates the support' of North Korea

"The motorcade of the Russian President, led by the Aurus (limousine), where Putin was, drove up to Kim Il Sung Square," Interfax reported, with Kim then greeting Putin ahead of talks at the Kumsusan State Guest House, according to RIA Novosti.

Putin and Kim at official welcome in North Korea, vow new multipolar world

Putin arrived in Pyongyang early Wednesday morning, his first visit to North Korea in 24 years.

He and Kim are widely expected to discuss building military ties during their talks on Wednesday.

Vladimir PutinKim Jong UnNorth KoreaRussia
