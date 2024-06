In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) walks with Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly after Putin's arrival in Pyongyang, early on June 19, 2024. Photo: AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he "appreciates the support" of North Korea, Russian state media reported, during a rare visit to Pyongyang to meet leader Kim Jong Un.

"We very much appreciate your systematic and permanent support of Russian policy, including on the Ukrainian issue," Putin was quoted as saying at the start of a meeting with the North Korean leader.