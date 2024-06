Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un exchanged their inmost thoughts and opened their minds to further develop relations, North Korean state media said on Wednesday, as Putin arrived in Pyongyang, greeted by Kim at the airport.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un waits for Russia's President Vladimir Putin, who disembarks from a plane during a welcoming ceremony at an airport in Pyongyang, North Korea June 19, 2024. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS

The meeting between the two leaders demonstrates "invincibility and durability" of friendship and unity between North Korea and Russia, according to state news agency KCNA.

