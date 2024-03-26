Polls may not be held nationwide

Says junta chief

Myanmar may not be able to hold its next election nationwide, the country's junta chief admitted in comments published yesterday, as the military struggles to contain escalating violence against its rule.

The military has made numerous pledges to hold elections since it seized power in February 2021, but has repeatedly extended a state of emergency as it battles opponents across swathes of the country.

Junta supremo Min Aung Hlaing said officials were currently focusing on verifying voter lists, reiterating that polls could only come once peace was restored.

"If the state is peaceful and stable, we have a plan to hold the election in relevant sections as much as we can, even if the election is not held nationwide under the law," he said in an interview with TASS news agency.