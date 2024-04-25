PM Modi scared of Congress’ revolutionary manifesto: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi yesterday claimed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had panicked after seeing the Congress' "revolutionary" manifesto. "So did you like the Congress manifesto? You must have seen that the Prime Minister has panicked. It is a revolutionary manifesto," Gandhi said while speaking at Social Justice conclave organised by the Congress in New Delhi. Rahul alleged that Modi government at the Centre transferred crores of rupees to the few billionaires and said that Congress manifesto talks about returning a small amount of that money to the people who are at the bottom pyramid of income and wealth distribution, reports Economic Times online. "There is mention of x-ray (caste census) and income inequality created by Modi ji. The Congress will return a small amount of money to 90 percent of the people of the country from the Rs 16 lakh crore given to the 22 people by Narendra Modi," he said. His comment was in the backdrop of Modi's criticism that Congress manifesto smacks of appeasement and that if it came to power, it would redistribute wealth and also give reservations to Muslims from the quota.