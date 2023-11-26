World
Global economy to slow down but likely avoid recession in 2024

Dollar, Euro and Pound banknotes are seen in this picture illustration. REUTERS

Some of the major banks in the world expect global economic growth to ease further in 2024, squeezed by elevated interest rates, higher energy prices and a slowdown in the world's two largest economies.

The global economy is forecast to grow 2.9% this year, according to a Reuters poll published on Friday, with next year's growth seen slowing to 2.6%.

Most economists expect the global economy to avoid a recession, but have flagged possibilities of "mild recessions" in Europe and the UK.

A soft-landing for the United States is still on the cards, although uncertainty around the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening path clouds the outlook. China's growth is seen weakening, exacerbated by companies seeking alternative cost-efficient production destinations.

Following are forecasts from major global banks:

The Fed's main rate currently stands at 5.25%-5.50%.

 

