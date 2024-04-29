Fighting in eastern Ukraine worsens

Top general says Kyiv’s troops fall back in 3 places

Fighting in eastern Ukraine has worsened, with Kyiv's troops falling back to new positions in at least three places along the front, Ukraine's top general said yesterday. Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Telegram that his troops had taken up new positions west of the villages of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka in order to conserve their forces. Meanwhile, Russian officials yesterday threatened the West with a "severe" response in the event that frozen Russian assets are confiscated, promising "endless" legal challenges and tit-for-tat measures. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia would never cede territories seized from Ukraine in exchange for the return of the frozen assets. "Our motherland is not for sale," Zakharova wrote on the Telegram. "An Russian assets must remain untouched because otherwise there will be a severe response to Western thievery." The US and its allies prohibited transactions with Russia's central bank and blocked about $300 billion of Russian assets in the West.