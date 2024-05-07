World
INDIA POLLS CAMPAIGN

EC warns political parties against misuse of AI tools

India's Election Commission (EC) yesterday warned political parties against misuse of AI-based tools to create deep fakes that distort information or propagate misinformation in the backdrop of manipulated videos targeting top Home Minister Amit Shah and arrest of some workers of opposition party Congress. The EC has asked the parties to remove any such content within three hours of bringing it to the Commission's notice, the Commission said in a statement.

