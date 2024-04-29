EC asks AAP to modify its poll campaign song

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to modify content of its polls campaign song to comply with Advertising Codes prescribed under Cable Television Network Rules, 1994 and ECI guidelines. The ECI has specifically objected to the phrase "jail ke jawaab me hum vote denge" and the visual of a mob holding a photo of Arvind Kejriwal behind bars, stating that it casts aspersions on the Judiciary and contravenes the provisions of ECI Guidelines and Rule 6(1)(g) of Programme and Advertising Codes. Meanwhile, the AAP claimed that the EC has imposed a ban on the party's campaign song, arguing that it portrays the BJP and central investigation agencies in a negative light.