Delhi court extends Kejriwal’s custody until April 1

An Indian court yesterday extended the custody of opposition leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal until April 1 in a graft case related to the national capital territory's liquor policy, local media said. India's financial crime-fighting agency arrested Kejriwal last week in connection with corruption allegations related to the liquor policy and he was remanded to its custody until yesterday, weeks before India begins voting in general elections on April 19. Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party says the case is politically motivated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government deny political interference in the case.