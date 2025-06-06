'Clash of the Titans:' allies fear fallout in Trump-Musk split

He is almost certainly off the guest list for White House galas, but Elon Musk's astonishing spat with Donald Trump could inflict damage for both men that goes far beyond catchy headlines and an incinerated friendship.

On one side, there's the US president -- a man who has already shown unprecedented appetite for using the levers of power to go after opponents.

On the other: the world's richest man, with a business empire entwined deep into the heart of the US economy and space industry.

"Get your popcorn," Chaim Siegel, an analyst at financial services company Elazar Advisors told AFP.

"I've never seen two people this big go at it this nasty in all my time in the business. Can't be good for either side."

Trump allies worry that the messy breakup could have ramifications for his legacy and Republicans' election prospects, as well as damaging the administration's ties with Silicon Valley donors.

Musk is also in jeopardy. Trump has threatened to scrap the tech mogul's lucrative subsidies and federal contracts, potentially devastating Tesla and risking some $22 billion of SpaceX's government income -- even if it remains unclear how the US government itself would manage the fallout.

From policy to insults

The catalyst for the split was Trump's sprawling domestic policy bill, a package that Musk has complained in increasingly apocalyptic terms will swell the budget deficit, undermining the president's agenda.

But the issue quickly has become extraordinarily bitter.

Musk called Thursday for Trump's impeachment, implying that the Republican was linked to the crimes of financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide after being charged with sex-trafficking to elite, international clients.

The dust-up has rocked to the core the fragile coalition between the populists in Trump's "MAGA" movement and the Musk-friendly "tech bros" whose podcasts and cash helped secure the Republican's second term.

Influential figures on the populist side hit back with calls for investigations into South African-born Musk's immigration status, security clearance and alleged drug use.

Meanwhile in Congress, Republicans are calling for a ceasefire, worried that the world's richest man will use his deep pockets to exact revenge in the 2026 midterm congressional election.

Two big beasts

Trump and Musk were never obvious allies, but the flamboyant entrepreneur turned into the Republican's surprise wingman -- and mega-donor -- during the 2024 election.

Musk ended up spending $290 million to help the campaigns of Trump and other Republicans. He was then rewarded with overseeing the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, which embarked on ruthless and, critics say, ideologically driven slashing of the State Department and other bodies.

"Without me, Trump would have lost the election," Musk posted on his social platform X at the height of a dust-up that US media labeled the "Clash of the Titans."

As president, Trump is arguably the most powerful person in the world.

But Musk's megaphone -- X -- is much bigger than Trump's Truth Social and he is a prolific trash talker, instantly reaching many millions of people.

Musk's portfolio of almost 100 contracts with 17 government agencies also gives him enormous power over the federal bureaucracy, including the US space program.

Trump, on the other hand, has ultimate say over those contracts. If Trump heeds his supporters' calls for investigations he could tie Musk down for years, revoking his security clearances and issuing executive orders to gum up his business.

Congress in balance

Trump, 78, may need to walk a delicate line given the risk that Musk will lobby Congress to scuttle his budget plans.

Republican lawmakers -- most of whom are fighting elections next year -- have welcomed Musk with open arms, nodding approvingly at his calls for federal cuts and grateful for his campaign cash.

But when it comes to picking sides, most Republicans who have spoken out on the spat are sticking with Trump. The president has a long history of forcing wavering lawmakers to step back into line.

"Every tweet that goes out, people are more in lockstep behind President Trump, and (Musk's) losing favor," Congressman Kevin Hern told political website NOTUS.

Musk, who dreams of colonizing Mars, responded with a longer view of the situation.

"Some food for thought as they ponder this question: Trump has 3.5 years left as President," Musk posted, "but I will be around for 40+ years."