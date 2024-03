China ships Tibetan glacier water to Maldives

China has sent more than a million bottles of water from melting Tibetan glaciers to the Maldives, officials said yesterday, a gift from the world's highest mountains to a low-lying archipelago threatened by rising seas. The Indian Ocean nation of 1,192 tiny coral islands is on the frontlines of the climate crisis, with salt levels seeping into the land and corrupting potable water, leaving it dependent on desalination plants. Scientists say glaciers in the Himalayas are melting faster than ever due to climate change. The Maldives foreign ministry said the water was a gift from Yan Jinhai, the chairman of the Xizang Autonomous Region, or Tibet, lying more than 3,385 kilometres (2,100 miles) away on the far side of the world's highest mountain range. The consignment of mineral water packed into 90 sea containers arrived last week and had been unloaded in the capital Male, a port authority official said. "The Chairman of Xizang Autonomous Region announced his wish to donate 1,500 tonnes of drinking water... during his official visit to the country in November," the Maldives foreign ministry said in a statement. The ministry rejected allegations on social media that the imported water was for the consumption of pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu.