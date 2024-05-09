World
Reuters, Belgrade
Thu May 9, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu May 9, 2024 12:46 AM

Most Viewed

World

China, Serbia agree to follow a ‘shared future’

Reuters, Belgrade
Thu May 9, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu May 9, 2024 12:46 AM

China and Serbia yesterday agreed to follow a "shared future" as President Xi Jinping visited the Balkan country, part of his bid to forge stronger relations with allies at the edge of the European Union.

Xi´s visit is part of his first European tour in five years, and is seen as an effort to strengthen ties with eastern European countries that are pro-Russia and large recipients of Chinese investment. He will fly to Hungary later in the day.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

মধ্যপ্রাচ্যের সংঘাত দেশের অর্থনীতিতে প্রভাব ফেলতে পারে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

মধ্যপ্রাচ্যের সংঘাতের আশঙ্কার বিষয়ে সব মন্ত্রণালয় ও বিভাগকে নির্দেশনা দেওয়া হয়েছে বলেও জানান প্রধানমন্ত্রী।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রাণহানি নেই নির্বাচনে, এটাকে শান্তিপূর্ণই বলতে হবে: ওবায়দুল কাদের

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification