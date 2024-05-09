China, Serbia agree to follow a ‘shared future’
China and Serbia yesterday agreed to follow a "shared future" as President Xi Jinping visited the Balkan country, part of his bid to forge stronger relations with allies at the edge of the European Union.
Xi´s visit is part of his first European tour in five years, and is seen as an effort to strengthen ties with eastern European countries that are pro-Russia and large recipients of Chinese investment. He will fly to Hungary later in the day.
Comments