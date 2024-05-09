BJP deletes X post accused of targeting Muslims

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party yesterday deleted a cartoon video posted on social media platform X that was criticised for targeting Muslims during an ongoing national election.

India's election code bans campaigning based on "communal" incitement but the Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has frequently invoked the country's main religious divide on the campaign trail.

The video, posted by an official BJP account, featured caricatures of opposition politicians scheming to abolish special affirmative action programmes for marginalised Hindu groups and instead distribute them to Muslims.

The election commission wrote to the platform's Indian office on Tuesday saying the "objectionable" post violated Indian law.

Yesterday, the original post had disappeared from the platform, with a notice saying it had been deleted.