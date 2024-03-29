Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison

Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in prison by a judge yesterday for stealing $8 billion from customers of the now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange he founded, the last step in the former billionaire wunderkind's dramatic downfall.

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan handed down the sentence at a Manhattan court hearing after rejecting Bankman-Fried's claim that FTX customers did not actually lose money and accusing him of lying during his trial testimony. A jury found Bankman-Fried, 32, guilty on November 2 on seven fraud and conspiracy counts stemming from FTX's 2022 collapse in what prosecutors have called one of the biggest financial frauds in US history.

"He knew it was wrong," Kaplan said of Bankman-Fried before handing down the sentence.