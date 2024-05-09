Australia raises minimum savings for student visa

Australia said yesterday it would raise the amount of savings international students will need to get a visa and warned several colleges of fraudulent student recruitment practices, as part of efforts to rein in migration. From Friday, international students must show proof of savings of at least A$29,710 to get their visa, the second increase in seven months. It was raised to A$24,505 from A$21,041 in October. English language requirements for visas were increased in March.