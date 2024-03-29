Israeli delegation’s visit to US back on

Says White House ahead of Israeli offensive in Rafah; 62 more Palestinians killed in bombardment in Gaza

Battles and bombardment pounded the Gaza Strip yesterday after Washington said Israel had agreed to reschedule talks on Rafah offensive plan that had been cancelled amid tensions between the allies.

Israel's military said it struck dozens of Hamas targets including tunnels over the previous day, and the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza reported at least 62 more deaths over a similar period.

The United States' criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has mounted over Gaza's civilian death toll, dire food shortages, and Israeli plans to push its ground offensive against Hamas into Rafah.

Gaza's far-southern city is crowded with displaced civilians and world leaders have warned against a Rafah offensive.

They fear it would worsen a catastrophic humanitarian situation for the Palestinian territory's 2.4 million residents, many of whom are sheltering in Rafah along the Egyptian border.

US officials plan to present Israel with an alternative for Rafah

Fighting continues around three of Gaza's hospitals

Palestinian Authority president approves new govt

Death toll in enclave rises to 32,552



The United Nations reported late Wednesday that famine "is ever closer to becoming a reality in northern Gaza," and said the territory's health system is collapsing "due to ongoing hostilities and access constraints".

Bombardment and fighting have not eased despite a binding UN Security Council resolution passed on Monday demanding an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Netanyahu had scrapped an Israeli delegation's visit called by Washington to discuss the Rafah plan -- a protest after the United States had abstained from voting on the UN ceasefire resolution, allowing it to pass.

Israel's government has since backtracked. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said Israel had agreed "to reschedule the meeting dedicated to Rafah".

US officials say they plan to present Israel with an alternative for Rafah, focused on striking Hamas targets while limiting the civilian toll, reports AFP.

Israel's campaign, aiming to destroy Hamas, has killed at least 32,552 people so far, most of them women and children, according to the latest toll issued yesterday by the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa formed a new cabinet yesterday in which he will also serve as foreign minister, replacing Riyad al-Maliki, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas approved the cabinet, WAFA said.

Israel has launched raids on and near three Gaza hospitals since the offensive began, saying Hamas fighters have used them as bases. Hamas deny such accusations.

Troops began raiding Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City early last week, and on Wednesday night carried out an air strike "while avoiding harm to civilians, patients and medical teams," the army said yesterday.

The UN has reported "intensive exchanges of fire between the Israeli military and armed Palestinians". It cited the health ministry as saying the army has confined Al-Shifa medical staff and patients to one building, not allowing them to leave.

Dozens more have been killed in the al-Amal area of Khan Yunis, the embattled southern city just north of Rafah, the army said.

Israeli tanks and armoured vehicles have also massed around another Khan Yunis facility, Nasser Hospital, the health ministry said, adding that shots were fired but no raid had begun.