Israel reopens Kerem Shalom border crossing for Gaza aid

AFP
Wed May 8, 2024 12:48 PM Last update on: Wed May 8, 2024 12:59 PM
Photo: AFP

Israel said it reopened the Kerem Shalom border crossing to humanitarian aid for Gaza Wednesday, four days after closing it in response to a rocket attack that killed four soldiers.

"Trucks from Egypt carrying humanitarian aid, including food, water, shelter equipment, medicine and medical equipment donated by the international community are already arriving at the crossing," the army said in a joint statement with COGAT, the defence ministry body that oversees Palestinian civil affairs.

