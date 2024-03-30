Israel kills dozens in airstrikes across Gaza

Netanyahu agrees to send delegation to Egypt, Qatar for ceasefire talks

Israel sustained its aerial and ground bombardment of the Gaza Strip yesterday, killing dozens of Palestinians, as fighting raged around Gaza City's main Al Shifa hospital, Palestinian officials and the Israeli military said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to send delegations to Egypt and Qatar, where negotiators have been trying to secure the release of Israeli hostages as part of a possible Gaza ceasefire deal, his office said.

Two Israeli strikes on the Al-Shejaia suburb in eastern Gaza City killed 17 people, while an Israeli air strike on a house in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip killed eight people, Palestinian health officials said.

At least 10 policemen, tasked with securing aid to the displaced in northern Gaza, were among those killed in Al-Shejaia.

The Israeli military said its forces continued operations in around Gaza City's Al Shifa complex "while mitigating harm to civilians, patients, medical teams, and medical equipment", adding that over the past day it killed a number of gunmen and located weapons and military infrastructure.

Al Shifa, the Gaza Strip's biggest hospital before the offensive, had been one of the few healthcare facilities even partially operational in north Gaza before the latest fighting. It had also been housing displaced civilians.

The Israeli statement said its forces conducted raids in central and southern areas including Khan Younis and Al-Karara, where troops exchanged fire with Palestinian gunmen before they killed them and located weapons and rockets.

At least 32,623 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip since October 7, with 71 killed in the 24 hours, according to health authorities in the territory.

In the far south of the Strip, Israel continued its bombardment in Rafah, the Palestinians' last refuge where over half of Gaza's 2.3 million people were sheltering. An air strike on a house killed 12 Palestinians late on Thursday.

Thousands more dead are believed to be buried under rubble and more than 80 percent of Palestinians have been displaced, many at risk of famine.

In the northern Gaza Strip, where the United Nations has warned famine is imminent as early as May, an elderly man died of malnutrition and lack of medication, Palestinian media said.

Earlier this week, UNRWA said Israel told it that it would no longer approve its food convoys to north Gaza. Four such requests were denied since March 21, it added.

In a separate development, an Israeli strike in south Lebanon yesterday killed the deputy head of Hezbollah's rocket unit, the Israeli military said.

Hezbollah, which has a powerful arsenal of rockets and missiles, has exchanged near-daily fire with the Israeli army since the offensive began on October 7.