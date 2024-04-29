Forty-day ceasefire offered to Hamas: UK foreign secretary
Hamas has been offered a 40-day ceasefire and the release of "potentially thousands" of Palestinian prisoners in return for freeing Israeli hostages, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said Monday.
The Palestinian militant group has been given "a very generous offer of sustained 40 days ceasefire, the release of potentially thousands of Palestinian prisoners, in return for the release of these hostages," Cameron told a World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh.
