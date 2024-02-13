China urges Israel to stop military operation in Rafah 'as soon as possible'
China on Tuesday urged Israel to stop its military operation in the Gazan city of Rafah "as soon as possible", warning of a "serious humanitarian disaster" there if fighting did not stop.
"China... opposes and condemns actions that harm civilians and violate international law," a foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement, adding it urged Israel to "stop its military operation as soon as possible, make every effort to avoid innocent civilian casualties... to prevent a more serious humanitarian disaster in the Rafah area".
