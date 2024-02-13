Israel's attack on Palestine
China urges Israel to stop military operation in Rafah 'as soon as possible'

Photo: AFP

China on Tuesday urged Israel to stop its military operation in the Gazan city of Rafah "as soon as possible", warning of a "serious humanitarian disaster" there if fighting did not stop.

"China... opposes and condemns actions that harm civilians and violate international law," a foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement, adding it urged Israel to "stop its military operation as soon as possible, make every effort to avoid innocent civilian casualties... to prevent a more serious humanitarian disaster in the Rafah area".

