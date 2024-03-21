Canada FM confirms halting arms shipments to Israel

Canada will halt all arms shipments to Israel, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly's office confirmed Wednesday, a decision that has drawn the ire of Israeli leaders facing growing international scrutiny over the war in the Gaza Strip.

The besieged Palestinian territory is facing a mounting humanitarian crisis, and months of war have pushed hundreds of thousands of Gazans to the brink of famine.

Canada, a key ally of the United States, which provides Israel with billions of dollars a year in military aid, had already reduced its shipments to Israel to only include non-lethal equipment, such as radios, following the October 7 Hamas attack that sparked the current war.

"Since January 8th, the government has not approved new arms export permits to Israel and this will continue until we can ensure full compliance with our export regime," said a statement from Joly's office.

"There are no open permits for exports of lethal goods to Israel," it added.

Export permits approved prior to January 8, however, would "remain in effect," Joly's office said, explaining that canceling them risked "important implications for both Canada and its allies," including NATO and the Five Eyes intelligence alliance.

A senior Canadian official had on Tuesday told AFP that "the situation on the ground makes it so that we can't" export any equipment that could have a potential military use.

Israel slammed the decision, with foreign minister Israel Katz saying it "undermines Israel's right to self-defense against Hamas terrorists."

"History will judge Canada's current action harshly," he said in a post on social media platform X.

US Senator Bernie Sanders welcomed the move, saying in his own post on social media: "Given the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, including widespread and growing starvation, the US should not provide another nickel for (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu's war machine."

The issue of arms deliveries to Israel has triggered legal proceedings in several countries around the world.

In Canada, a coalition of lawyers and citizens of Palestinian origin filed a complaint against the government in early March to suspend arms exports to Israel, accusing Ottawa of violating both international and domestic law.

Israel has historically been a top receiver of Canadian arms exports, with Can$21 million worth of military materiel exported to Israel in 2022, according to government data, following Can$26 million in shipments in 2021.

That places Israel among the top 10 recipients of Canadian arms exports.

The bloodiest-ever Gaza war broke out after an unprecedented attack by Hamas on October 7 resulted in about 1,160 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Militants also seized about 250 hostages, of whom Israel believes 130 remain in Gaza, including 33 who are presumed dead.

Israel has responded with a relentless offensive against Hamas that has killed at least 31,923 people, most of them women and children, according to Gaza's health ministry.

While affirming Israel's right to defend itself, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken an increasingly critical stance toward Israel as civilian deaths have mounted in Gaza.

On Monday, the Canadian Parliament passed a nonbinding resolution calling for the international community to work toward a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.