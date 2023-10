A view of the site where Palestinian houses were destroyed by Israeli strikes, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in the northern Gaza Strip October 27, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Anas al-Shareef

The United Nations said Friday it was concerned that war crimes were being committed in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

"We are concerned that war crimes are being committed. We are concerned about the collective punishment of Gazans in response to the atrocious attacks by Hamas, which also amounted to war crimes," UN human rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a press conference in Geneva.