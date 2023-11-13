Hamas health ministry says toll in Gaza hospital rises to 6 babies, 9 patients
A premature baby and two patients have died in Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital, the Hamas-run health ministry said Monday, as the facility suffered fuel shortages amid intense fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas militants.
Youssef Abu Rish, deputy health minister in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, told AFP the new deaths brought the toll to six premature babies and nine patients since electric shortages began affecting the hospital a number of days ago.
