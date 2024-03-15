Europe
AFP, Moscow
Fri Mar 15, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Mar 15, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Europe

Two dead as Russia fights off border attacks

AFP, Moscow
Fri Mar 15, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Mar 15, 2024 12:00 AM

Russia's national guard yesterday said it was fighting off attacks from pro-Ukrainian groups in the region of Kursk, the latest in a recent string of clashes at the border.

In the neighbouring Belgorod region of Russia, officials announced that two people had been killed and nine more wounded in fresh aerial attacks on the border region overnight and early yesterday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Three separate groups of Ukrainian militias, mainly comprised of anti-Kremlin Russians, this week claimed to have captured the village of Tyotkino in a joint operation.

"Rosgvardia units are involved in repulsing an attack by enemy diversion groups near the village of Tyotkino in the Kursk region," the national guard said yesterday.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
পিএম
|বাংলাদেশ

যারা পাটকলের ইজারা পেয়েছেন, তারা বিদেশি বিনিয়োগকারী আনবেন: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা বলেছেন, রপ্তানি বাড়াতে নতুন পাটজাত পণ্য আবিষ্কার এবং বিদেশে নতুন বাজার খুঁজে বের করুন।

২২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সৌদি যুবরাজ সালমান বাংলাদেশ সফরে আসছেন এ বছরই

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification