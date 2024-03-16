Thousands more chemicals in plastic than previously thought Finds report

At least 3,000 more chemicals exist in plastics than previously estimated by environmental agencies, a report published on Thursday found, raising questions over pollution and consumer safety.

While the United Nations Environment Programme (Unep) had previously identified around 13,000 plastic chemicals, the report by a team of European scientists found more than 16,000 chemicals in plastics — a quarter of which are thought to be hazardous to human health and the environment.

"To robustly solve plastic pollution, you actually have to look at the full life cycle of plastics and you have to address the chemicals issue," said report co-author Jane Muncke, managing director of the Swiss nonprofit Food Packaging Forum.

That's because plastic chemicals can leach into water and food.

"We're finding hundreds, if not thousands, of plastic chemicals in people now and some of them have been linked to adverse health outcomes," Muncke said.

Such impacts include fertility issues and cardiovascular disease. A quarter of the identified chemicals lack basic information, the report said.