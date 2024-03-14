Sweden’s crown princess due on Mar 18

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria will visit Bangladesh from March 18 to 21 to get a glimpse of the country's development journey as well as to study the progress and ongoing challenges in the implementation of the SDGs.

The visit will mark the princess's role as Goodwill Ambassador for the UNDP and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Sweden's Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell and UNDP Assistant Secretary General Ulrika Modéer will also take part in the visit, according to a statement from Sweden's foreign ministry on Tuesday.