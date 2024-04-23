Europe
AFP, Moscow
Tue Apr 23, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Apr 23, 2024 01:12 AM

Russia orders jail term for Meta spokesman in absentia

A Russian military court yesterday sentenced in absentia Meta spokesman Andy Stone to six years behind bars for "justifying terrorism," as part of efforts to restrict Western social media platforms in the country.

The largely symbolic ruling came several months after Mosocw, which has blocked Meta platforms Instagram and Facebook, put the US citizen on a wanted list.

Judge Roman Kiforenko said the sentence would begin upon Stone setting foot on Russian territory or being extradited to Russia, news agencies reported.

