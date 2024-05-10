Russia agrees to remove some troops from Armenia

Russia has agreed to remove some of its troops and border guards from Armenia, the Kremlin said yesterday, after months of spiralling tensions between the two ex-Soviet allies.

Yerevan, a traditional partner of Moscow, has publicly distanced itself recently, angry that Russian peacekeeping forces did not intervene during last year's Azerbaijani offensive to retake the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow for talks on Wednesday evening, where the two leaders agreed to the withdrawal of some Russian troops, Russian state media reported yesterday, citing the Kremlin.