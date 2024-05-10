Europe
AFP, Moscow
Fri May 10, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri May 10, 2024 01:28 AM

Most Viewed

Europe

Russia agrees to remove some troops from Armenia

AFP, Moscow
Fri May 10, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri May 10, 2024 01:28 AM

Russia has agreed to remove some of its troops and border guards from Armenia, the Kremlin said yesterday, after months of spiralling tensions between the two ex-Soviet allies.

Yerevan, a traditional partner of Moscow, has publicly distanced itself recently, angry that Russian peacekeeping forces did not intervene during last year's Azerbaijani offensive to retake the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow for talks on Wednesday evening, where the two leaders agreed to the withdrawal of some Russian troops, Russian state media reported yesterday, citing the Kremlin.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

বিশেষ আইনে কাউকে কিন্তু দায় মুক্তি দেওয়া হয়নি: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

‘বেসরকারি খাতে প্রথম বিদ্যুৎকেন্দ্র করেছিল সামিট গ্রুপ খুলনায়। তারা ওই বিদ্যুৎকেন্দ্র সম্পন্ন করতে দেরি করেছিল, যে কয়দিন দেরি করেছিল প্রতিদিন ১০ হাজার ডলার করে তাদের জরিমানা দিতে হয়েছে। আর সেই...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

এখনও ভিসা পাননি ৩৮ হাজার হজযাত্রী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification