Australian PM calls China warplane conduct ‘unacceptable’

Australia yesterday chastised China over its "unacceptable" behaviour in international airspace, accusing a Chinese warplane of firing flares in the path of one of its navy helicopters.

A Chinese fighter jet "intercepted" the Seahawk helicopter as it flew a UN sanctions surveillance mission above the Yellow Sea on May 4, Australian defence officials said.

The jet detonated flares across the helicopter's flight path, officials added, in an "unsafe manoeuvre" that put the aircraft and its crew at risk.

"We have made very strong representations at every level to China about this incident," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters yesterday.

"I can't speak to the motivation of what's occurred here. I can say, though, that it's unprofessional and unacceptable."

The Australian helicopter had been despatched from the HMAS Hobart destroyer, which was sailing through the region as part of United Nations efforts to target North Korean smugglers.

"Australian Defence Force personnel were going about their job in international waters and international skies," Albanese said.

"[They] should not be at risk while they're doing that."

Beijing responded later yesterday, alleging that "Australian warships and aircraft deliberately approached China's airspace to cause trouble and provoke".

"With the aim of issuing a warning, the Chinese military took necessary measures at the scene. Relevant operations were lawful, professional and safe," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

"China has lodged solemn representations against Australia's risky practices and urges Australia to immediately stop provoking and hyping up in order to avoid misjudgements," he added.

The mid-air incident is the latest in a string of episodes between China and its rivals in the increasingly contested airspace and shipping lanes of Asia.