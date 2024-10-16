'Clear indications' India violated Canada's sovereignty: Trudeau

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday there were "clear indications" that India had violated Canadian sovereignty, as the countries row over the killing of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil last year that Ottawa blamed on New Delhi.

"We had clear and certainly now ever clearer indications that India had violated Canada's sovereignty," Trudeau told an inquiry into alleged foreign interference, commenting on what was characterized as illegal activity by Indian government representatives against Canadians.