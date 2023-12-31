Karwan Bazar metro station bans raw fish, meat, and vegetables

On the opening day of possibly the most anticipated station of MRT-6 – Karwan Bazar – one question dominated the minds of commuters and their social feeds: Will they allow raw groceries on the trains?

Karwan Bazar is home to one of the largest kitchen markets in the city, and located near the city centre, it is the ultimate destination for shoppers looking to stock up on fish, meat, vegetable, and other groceries.

Many travel long distances to shop from Karwan Bazar, and now that the metro station has opened, citizens wondered if the metro station could help them travel to the market and carry groceries back home.

The metro authorities seem to be aware of the possibility, and have preempted commuters by putting up a sign on the gate of the Karwan Bazar metro station banning raw vegetables, fish, and meat on the metro rail.

On the first day of the station's operations today, two printed signs could be seen on the collapsible gates of the station. Using pictures, one of the notices communicated to passengers that raw kitchen produce is not welcome on the metro.

It seems to be a sound step considering the congestion in the enclosed space of train cars, and the fact that leaky grocery bags and the smell of fish and meat could create an unhygienic environment.

As the metro rail is set to serve and improve the lives of everyday people, it is also the people's responsibility to make sure it is kept clean and the environment remains welcoming for all.