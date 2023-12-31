Metro rail now stops at Shahbagh, Karwan Bazar stations

The metro rail stations at Shahbagh and Karwan Bazar have started operation this morning.

Photo: Prabir Das

With the latest ones, all the 16 stations of the mass rapid transit (MRT) line-6 are now providing service, Prothom Alo reports.

On December 13, Dhaka University and Bijoy Sarani were opened as the 13th and 14th stations. Two more stations opened on the last day of the year.

However, all exits and entries at the Karwan Bazar station will not be open today.

Photo: Prabir Das

The duration of service will remain the same -- 7:30am to 11:30am on the Agargaon-Motijheel section and 7:30am-8:30pm on the Uttara-Agargaon section.

Photo: Prabir Das

MAN Siddique earlier said the entire Uttara-Motijheel route will start running from morning to night in March next year.