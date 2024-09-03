ACC to investigate corruption allegations against Durjoy, Enamul

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today decided to launch an investigation into corruption allegations against former lawmakers Naimur Rahman Durjoy and Enamul Haque.

Durjoy is also a former captain of the Bangladesh national cricket team.

This decision was made in an ACC meeting, a senior source in the ACC told The Daily Star.

Durjoy and Enamul have been accused of money laundering, irregularities in projects, and illegally amassing huge wealth in the country and abroad.

The ACC source said information from the intelligence unit of the ACC has been taken into consideration against them.