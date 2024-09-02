Former planning minister Mannan among 99 sued in Sunamganj

Former planning minister MA Mannan and 98 others were made accused in a case filed over attacking students during the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement in Sunamganj on August 4.

Hafiz Ali, brother of student Jahur Ali, who suffered injuries during the protest on August 4, filed the case with Sunamganj Speedy Trial Court today.

Three former lawmakers — Mohibur Rahman Manik, Ranjit Chandra Sarkar, and Mouazzam Hossain Ratan; Sunamganj's former additional superintendent of police Rajan Kumar Das; president of district Awami League Nurul Huda Mukut, General Secretary Polin Bakht; former Sunamganj municipality mayor Nader Bakhat; district Jubo League convenor Khairul Huda Chapal; president of district Chhatra League Dipankar Dey, General Secretary Ashikur Rahman Ripon; president of district Swachchasevak League Sueib Ahmad and General Secretary Zuber Ahmad Apu were among the accused.

According to the case statement, protesting students were attacked by police, Jubo League and BCL men on August 4 as per the instructions of the accused.

The plaintiff mentioned that his brother Jahur was injured during the attack.

Advocate Abdul Haque, lawyer for the plaintiff, said, "Many people who were injured during the attack are still undergoing treatment in hospitals. We demanded fair trial of the brutal attack by the fascist government. We believe that the tribunal will ensure the justice."