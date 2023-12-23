Two bodies found in Rajshahi

File photo of India-Bangladesh border. Photo taken from Wikimedia Commons.

Police recovered the bodies of two youths from the Padma river near the Godagari frontier in Rajshahi today, five days after they went missing.

The deceased were identified as Kawsar Ali, 18, and Mosharraf Hossain, 19, of Char Kanapara area of the upazila, said Abdul Matin, officer-in-charge of Godagari Police Station.

There were no injury marks on the bodies as per the inquest report, said the OC.

The victims' family members told the police the youths might have drowned in a river while being chased by the Indian Border Security Force, he said.

On December 19, according to police, some eight youths left their homes for India without any legal travel documents.

When they tried to enter India for agricultural jobs, the BSF members chased them. Others came back home but the two went missing.

Police recovered their bodies after locals found them floating in the river.

Lt Col Motiul Islam, commanding officer of Rajshahi BGB Battalion-1, said they informed BSF about the matter.