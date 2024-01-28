Security beefed up along Myanmar border

Security along the Myanmar border has been beefed up after the ongoing conflict in Rakhine state of Myanmar intensified along the Bangladesh border in Cox's Bazar.

Meanwhile, 34 Border Guard Bangladesh Battalion in Cox's Bazar, in a press release, said 13 mortar shells and one bullet from Myanmar were found on Bangladesh's side of the border during the recent clash between Myanmar Army and Arakan Army.

The BGB has sent a letter to the BGP protesting the incident, the release said signed by 34 BGB Battalion Commanding Officer Lt Colonel Saiful Islam Chowdhury.

Today, BGB Director General Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan visited the border where the mortar shells had fallen.

He visited Palongkhali, Tumbru, and Hwaikong border outpost (BOP) and ordered the troops to monitor the situation diligently and carry out their assigned duties professionally, the press release said.

Villagers living in the areas in Cox's Bazar along Myanmar border are passing their days in panic due to the explosions of heavy mortars and gunshots across the border.

2 BGB Batallion in Teknaf CO Lt Col Md Mohiuddin, "We are on alert round the clock."

Sirajul Mostafa, a UP member of Hwaikong union, said he could not sleep last night due to sound of explosions and gunshots.

"It seemed like the fighting was going on in our village," he said.

"We could not go to our farmland and prawn enclosures near the Myanmar border," he added.

A bullet hole was found at a house in his area last night evening but no one was injured, Sirajul said.

Adnan Chowdhury, upazila nirbahi officer of Teknaf, said he heard that a bullet had pierced a house in Hwaikong and the sound of heavy gunfire and mortal shells surrounded the area.

"We will start evacuating villagers if the Border Guard instructs us in this regard," he said.

For the past few months, the armed group Arakan Army has been rebelling against the Myanmar junta.