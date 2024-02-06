Myanmar fighting: 4 bullet-hit BGP men admitted to CMCH

Four personnel of Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP), who crossed the border into Bangladesh to take refuge from the ongoing gunfight inside Myanmar, have been admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) with bullet injuries.

"Four BGP men were taken to the CMCH at around 10:30pm and admitted to casualty department of the hospital," Sub-Inspector (SI) Nur Alam Ashek, in charge of CMCH police outpost told the daily star yesterday.

The four BGP men are La Kin Mong, 30, Kew Thin Sing, 29, Kin Mong Jhu, 30 and Uo Pao, 48.

Their conditions are critical, police said citing sources at the hospital.