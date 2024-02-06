Cross-border
Star Digital Report
Tue Feb 6, 2024 12:35 AM
Last update on: Tue Feb 6, 2024 12:40 AM

Most Viewed

Cross-border

Myanmar fighting: 4 bullet-hit BGP men admitted to CMCH

Star Digital Report
Tue Feb 6, 2024 12:35 AM Last update on: Tue Feb 6, 2024 12:40 AM
Tensions spill over Tumbru border

Four personnel of Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP), who crossed the border into Bangladesh to take refuge from the ongoing gunfight inside Myanmar, have been admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) with bullet injuries.

"Four BGP men were taken to the CMCH at around 10:30pm and admitted to casualty department of the hospital," Sub-Inspector (SI) Nur Alam Ashek, in charge of CMCH police outpost told the daily star yesterday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The four BGP men are La Kin Mong, 30, Kew Thin Sing, 29, Kin Mong Jhu, 30 and Uo Pao, 48.

Their conditions are critical, police said citing sources at the hospital.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

ঘুমধুমে বাংলাদেশ-মিয়ানমার সীমান্তে সারা দিনে যা ঘটল

বান্দরবানের নাইক্ষ্যংছড়ি উপজেলার ঘুমধুম সীমান্তে ওপারে মায়ানমারে সেদেশের সরকারি বাহিনী ও বিদ্রোহী আরাকান আর্মির মধ্যে চলা সংঘর্ষ থেমে থেমে আজ সারা দিন অব্যাহত ছিল।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সাগর-রুনি হত্যার তদন্ত কবে শেষ হবে, তা নির্ধারণ সম্ভব না: আইনমন্ত্রী

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification