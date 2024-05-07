Indian national arrested at Patgram border

The two madrassa girls have been found hanging on the same branch of a mango tree by their house. Police say, they might have committed suicide after a fight with their lovers.

Border Guard Bangladesh BGB today arrested an Indian national for illegally entering the country at Patgram border in Lalmonirhat.

BGB handed over Shafi Uddin, 46, to Patgram Police Station in the afternoon.

BGB filed a case against him with the police facility under the Passport Act, reports our Lalmonirhat correspondent quoting Abu Sayeed Chowdhury, officer-in-charge (OC) of Patgram Police Station.

Shafi Uddin hails from Osul Pukuri village of Mekhligonj Police Station in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal, India.

Moniruzzaman, a member of BGB Kalirhat camp, said Indian smugglers entered Bangladesh through the Tepurgari Kalirhat border in Patgram upazila near the border Pillar 871 around 11:30pm on Monday night.

He was staying at Tepurgari Uttarpara village of Kalirhat border at Patgram union of Patgram upazila.

On receiving the information, patrolling BGB members went to the spot and arrested the Indian national.