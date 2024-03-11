Bullet 'fired from Myanmar' injures one in Bandarban

A man in Bandarban's Naikhongchhari today was wounded by a bullet suspected to have been fired from across the Myanmar border.

Saber Ahmad, a member of Jamchari Ward No 8, received the bullet injury in the evening while he and many other locals gathered at a bordering area where members of Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) took shelter, reports our Bandarban correspondent quoting Chairman of Naikhongchhari Sadar Union Parishad Nurul Absar Imo.

Saber received the wound in his right waist, locals said.

The incident happened around 4:00pm when people gathered near Jamchari Mosque in the border area of Naighongchhari upazila's Sadar union.

The UP chairman said the injured member was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital for better treatment.

Md Abdul Mannan, officer-in-charge of Naikhonchhari Police Station, couldn't be reached despite several attempts.

Earlier today, twenty-nine members of BGP crossed the border in Bangladesh amid fighting between the Myanmar junta and the rebel Arakan Army in Rakhine State, said Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Public Relations Officer Shariful Islam.

He said 29 BGP members from Angthapaya Camp of Myanmar's BGP have taken shelter in Bangladesh through Jamchari Border Out Post (BOP), the border area under 11 Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Battalion in Naikhongchhari.