UNB, Lalmonirhat
Mon Jan 29, 2024 09:25 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 29, 2024 09:39 PM

BSF returns body of Bangladeshi man

India-Bangladesh border. File photo

The body of a Bangladeshi man, who was shot dead by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Aunghorpota border in Patgram upazila of Lalmonirhat, was handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Patgram Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ferdous Wahid said BSF handed over the body of Rabiul Islam to the BGB through Tin Bigha Corridor in the upazila after an autopsy in India last night.

Later, the body was handed over to the victim's family, he said.

Earlier last afternoon, a flag meeting between the border forces of the two countries was held, where the BGB condemned the killing.

Rabiul, 33, son of Afzal Hossain of Dangarpara village under Dahagram union of the upazila, was shot dead by the BSF along Jashore's Benapole border on Sunday, within a week of killing a BGB member by BSF.

push notification