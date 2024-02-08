Bangladesh has strengthened its stance on frontier: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the country's stance on its border has been strengthened due to the ongoing internal conflict of Myanmar.

"We are not liberally opening our border and we will not give this scope to anyone," he told a press conference at the AL's Bangabandhu Avenue central office in Dhaka this afternoon.

Quader, also the AL general secretary, said Bangladesh will inform the UN in writing about its concerns, caused by the Myanmar conflict, through the foreign ministry.

He said those who fled to Bangladesh are the members of the Myanmar border guard and army.

The Myanmar ambassador to Bangladesh was summoned and he said Myanmar wants to take them back, he said.

About the BNP's allegation that Bangladesh is now on the brink of crossfire, Quader said BNP is wrongheaded now while US President Joe Biden has vowed to work together with Bangladesh.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also sent the same message, while the French President gave a message, he said.

"All hope of BNP is over now. They thought that their foreign friends would stand by them. Their hope is completely diminished," the AL

AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organising Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Deputy Office Sayem Khan and Central Committee Member Sahabuddin Faraji were present, among others.