Gas supply to remain suspended 10am-10pm in N'ganj tomorrow

Gas supply will remain suspended from 10:00am to 10:00pm tomorrow (Sunday) in different areas of Narayanganj for emergency repairing works on pipelines.

According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd, the areas where the gas supply will remain off are Nayapur, Qutubpur, Araihazar Road, Madanpur to Nangalband Bridge, Bandar, Kanchpur, and Jatrapur.

Regretting the temporary inconvenience to consumers, Titas said the adjoining areas may experience low-pressure problems in gas supply during the period.

In the same areas, gas supply remained suspended for two hours today for emergency repairing works on the gas pipeline.