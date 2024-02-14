Gas supply in northern dists to be halted for 60hrs from tomorrow night

Gas supply in northern districts under Pashchimanchal Gas Company Limited (PGCL) will be suspended for 60 hours from tomorrow night due to repairing work in the supply line.

Over 1.29 lakh consumers in northern region will remain out of gas supply till Sunday morning due to the suspension.

"Reinstallation work of 30-inch gas pipeline in the 1.km supply line of PGCL will be conducted from 8:00pm on February 15 to 8:00am on February 18.

Gas supply will remain off for all kind of consumers in northern region under PGCL due to the repair work, the PGCL said in their official notice.

According to the PGCL, a total of 1,29,411 consumers are being supplied gas in the northern districts under the PGCL.

A total of 10 power plants, 53 captive power plants, 31 CNG stations, 133 industrial units, 332 commercial units, and 1,28,852 households depend on gas supply from the PGCL supply line in the northern districts.

"Due to repair work of PGCL supply line, all kind of consumers of PGCL will be out of service in three days. PGCL has already informed the matter to their consumers." Shoiloja Nondo Boshak, manager (gas supply) of PGCL told the Daily Star.