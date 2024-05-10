Technical glitch: Air Arabia plane shuts down on runway after landing in Ctg

An Air Arabia aircraft shut down on the middle of runway after landing at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram this morning following a technical glitch.

Later, the airport authority cleared the runway by dragging the aircraft safe side, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent quoting airport Director Group Captain Taslim Ahmed.

The incident took place around 8:40am, he said.

"The flight was carrying 191 passengers and nine crew from Sharjah. The captain noticed hydraulic pressure issues in the aircraft mid-air and informed it to Airport Traffic Control. After landing, the plane shut down in the runway," Taslim said.

"We dragged the plane to safe side around 8:52am. Aircraft engineers are looking for the problem. The flight will hopefully take off again by 10:00pm," he added.

The official said they sent the crew and passengers to hotels for rest.

Earlier in January, a Sharjah-bound flight of Air Arabia with 149 passengers on board, had to return to Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport two hours after take-off due to a technical glitch.