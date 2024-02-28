Sylhet transport workers on indefinite strike

Transport workers in Sylhet went on an indefinite strike this morning to press home their five-point demand including solution of the gas crisis in CNG filling stations.

The Sylhet District Road Transport Workers Union called the transport strike in a rally on Sunday and staged a day-long campaign for the strike yesterday.

The workers have not been allowing any public vehicles to ply on the regional and national highways in the district since 6:00am today.

Commuters have been suffering due to the strike as they were seen waiting for the transports on the roads, our Sylhet correspondent reports.

Photo: Sheikh Nasir

Moinul Islam, president of Sylhet Zilla Sarak Paribahan Sramik Somonnoy Parishad, said, "CNG refuelling stations face gas shortage from 20th or 22nd day every month, and this has been happening for the last six months. We are told that the monthly gas supply limit is over. Due to the gas shortage, the transport workers have been facing problems to run their vehicles on the roads."

He said, "Moreover, there was a case filed against a number of transport workers back in 2021 which has not been withdrawn yet. Additionally, many workers who are involved in politics are accused of a number of cases.

"Apart from these, the transport workers always face extortion and harassment by police on the roads. So they went on indefinite strike demanding solution of the issues," he added.