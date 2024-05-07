Gabtoli terminal to be transformed into multi-modal station

LGRD minister tells JS

Gabtoli Bus Terminal will be transformed into a multi-modal station with all kinds of facilities, LGRD Minister Tazul Islam said in parliament today.

The minister said this in reply to a notice raised by Awami League MP Mainul Hossain Khan from Dhaka-14 in the first session of parliament.

The minister submitted his written reply in parliament on Monday.

In the notice, Mainul had said modernisation of Gabtoli Bus Terminal is crucial. At present, there is no systematic parking system and passengers coming from far away are suffering due to long traffic.

The minister in his reply said Gabtoli underground metro rail station will be constructed on the northern route of Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project (Line-5), under Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, where the Gabtoli bus terminal is located.

The terminal will be temporarily shifted from its current location. For this, 12.8 acres of land on the south side of the terminal has been selected initially .

Tazul said the new temporary terminal will be 6,400 square metres and the depot will be constructed to hold 260 vehicles.