Ethiopian Airlines, Air China to start flights in Bangladesh next month

Two new foreign carriers -- Ethiopian Airlines and Air China -- are set to start flight operations to and from Dhaka from next month.

"We have started taking our preparation to facilitate Ethiopian Airlines and Air China to operate flights from next month as part of our goal to turn Bangladesh into an aviation hub," said Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal Mafidur Rahman.

The CAAB has already sent a letter to the Civil Aviation Ministry in this regard and informed Biman Bangladesh Airlines to facilitate ground handling services for the two airlines.

The Ethiopian Airlines has also taken its preparation to commence flight between Addis Ababa and Dhaka from next month while Chinese state-owned carried Air China is set to establish direct Beijing-Dhaka-Beijing flight for the first time.

"We are hopeful of starting our Addis Ababa-Dhaka-Addis Ababa direct flight in the third week of May. Initially, it will operate five weekly flights," Managing Director of Rhythm Group, the airline's General Sales Agent (GSA) in Bangladesh, Shohag Hossain said.

Shohag said the route will offer various connecting flights in compatible fare to the Bangladeshi expatriates as the airline, the biggest network in Africa, connects all major cities of Europe and North America from Addis Ababa, the base of the Ethiopian Airlines.

He said the Ethiopian airline that operates to 10 destinations of the US has the plan to conduct daily flight to Dhaka with its Boeing Dreamliner 787 soon after initiating the operation of commercial schedule flights in Bangladesh.

After a series of consultations in line with diplomatic efforts of the two countries, the civil aviation authorities of Ethiopia and Bangladesh signed the air service agreement in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 6 last year.

Ethiopian Airlines, with 147 aircraft, is Africa's largest airline in terms of carrying passengers, destinations, fleet size, and revenue while it is ranked as world's fourth-largest airline by the number of countries served.

On the other hand, the Air China has decided to operate two weekly flights on Dhaka-Beijing-Dhaka route considering the increasing trend of people to people contact between China and Bangladesh.

Currently, Dhaka got direct flights to two Chinese cities -- Kunming and Guangzhou -- which forced the official delegates, businessmen and consultants of both the countries to reach each other capitals via other cites of China.

With the Dhaka route, Air China will be operating on 452 routes in total, including 112 international and regional routes, according to the airlines.