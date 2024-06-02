Transport
Star Digital Report
Sun Jun 2, 2024 11:51 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 2, 2024 12:45 PM

Most Viewed

Transport

Eid-ul-Azha: BR starts selling advance train tickets

Star Digital Report
Sun Jun 2, 2024 11:51 AM Last update on: Sun Jun 2, 2024 12:45 PM
Representational image

Bangladesh Railway has commenced the sale of advance train tickets online this morning to ensure a smooth journey before Eid-ul-Azha.

BR is selling tickets for June 12 today. The sale of tickets for trains bound for the western zone started at 8:00am while sale of tickets for east-bound trains will begin at 2:00pm.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"So far, selling of tickets is going on smoothly," a top BR official said.

Tickets for June 13, 14, 15 and 16 will be sold on June 3, 4, 5 and 6 respectively.

All tickets will be sold online.

 

 

Related topic:
Advance train ticketEid-ul Azhaonline train ticket
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Of kormas and yoghurt sauces

2y ago
Advance Eid-ul-Azha 2019 train ticket sale

Advance Eid train ticket sale begins

4y ago

Scrumptiously cheesy

2y ago
Gory scenes that should have been avoided

Gory scenes that should have been avoided

7y ago
Delicious meat recipes to try this Eid-ul-Azha

Delicious meat recipes to try this Eid-ul-Azha

1y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

‘মালয়েশিয়া যেতে পারেনি ১৭ হাজার কর্মী, দায়ীদের বিরুদ্ধে ব্যবস্থা নেওয়া হবে’

প্রতিমন্ত্রী জানান, গত ৩১ মে পর্যন্ত জনশক্তি কর্মসংস্থান ও প্রশিক্ষণ ব্যুরো (বিএমইটি) থেকে ৪ লাখ ৯৩ হাজার ৬৪২ জনকে ছাড়পত্র দেওয়া হয়েছে। এদের মধ্যে এখন পর্যন্ত ৪ লাখ ৭৬ হাজার ৬৭২ জন মালয়েশিয়া গেছেন।...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

সুন্দরবন থেকে আরও ৭ হরিণের মরদেহ উদ্ধার

৩২ মিনিট আগে
push notification